Federico Viticci: Working on the iPad For the past two months, we've been using GitHub and Working Copy to share, edit, and commit changes to Markdown files; combined with Split View and document providers on iOS, this setup fits my workflow quite nicely.

Tohuw: An Astoundingly Good Git Client This app is an excellent Git client, and I don't mean just excellent for iOS. It's interface is relatively intuitive, my only minor complaint being that it took me a few moments to figure out that tapping the remote name is where to go to fetch and such. I'm sure the help covers that, but I like to see if an app can successfully be navigated by intuition alone – the classic Apple test. Committing and pushing works flawlessly, gracefully handling conflicts and merges. It's a joy to use. I'd buy an OS X version if one existed; this is a Git UI as it should be. It's remarkable that I can fully work with files, send them to other iOS apps to work on there, then send them back to Working Copy seamlessly, even if I'm working on multiple versions of the same file. In an era of barely-tested, poorly thought-out apps, this is a stellar exception of a well-designed product with distinct marks of a great QA process. Well done!

Yojimbo2000: Would give this 10 stars if I could An absolutely essential tool for coding on iOS. I've used it with Codea, Pythonista, and (on iOS 10 beta) Swift Playgrounds. Version Control, file management and editing, Dash integration, plus the best JavaScript console I've seen on iOS. Nevermind best Git client on iOS, this is my favourite Git client on any platform.

Anthony Lavado: Powerful Does everything a good Git client should do, and more. Powerful and compact app, with a built in code editor, and JavaScript interpreter! You need to get this.

Anthony Colangelo: Mission-critical software on iOS Absolutely incredibly well-built app that I can’t live without. For everything from writing, to coding, to deploying changes via a remote repo, Working Copy is a must-have app.

ThinGrip: Excellent! This app is excellent, and the support from the developer is superb!

sketchyTech: GitHub on your iPad: Working Copy App Review The app is billed as a "a powerful Git client for iOS 8 that clones, edits, commits, pushes & more". There is nothing in this statement that it doesn't live up to. If you're looking for something to work with GitHub on the move then I can highly recommend. Is it worth the money? Definitely.

Plavaacek: Best Git client! I use it daily to review new code in GitHub Enterprise repositories. The best feature for me is that I can use it offline without a need to be connected to the VPN. Viewing of files is easier than on GitHub thanks to better syntax highlighting.

onesoupdaloop: Best Git client for iOS, hands down. This app is by far the best Git client for iOS. The features are extremely diverse, ranging from syntax coloring and in-app code editing (HEX DUMPS TOO) to full-featured repository committing and cloning from online repositories on Github, Bitbucket, and more. I paid the $10 for permanent push to remote servers, and I don't regret it.

n8stowell: Fantastic This is truly a full featured git client on iOS. Let's be honest though, you probably won't be writing a full project on your phone or iPad. What has made this app really valuable o me however is checking in on a crash that was just reported by crashlytics while away from my computer. I get the email with the line that crashed, and I can jump straight over and look at the class and see what exactly is going on. It is also really nice to be able to keep up with commit logs or pull requests. As a mobile dev I couldn't live without it

BoxOfSnoo: A robust, professional tool. Worth the money This may be one of the more expensive apps, but this is a tool worth having if you’re any kind of serious coder (or writer, for that matter). The diff and merging abilities are stunning (try a diff on an image. I know, right?). The editing tools build right in to the program are very good, and even rival standalone editors (try markdown and preview it). Integration with apps like Textastic and Editorial make this a serious part of your workflow. The author is very responsive to feedback, fixes and features come regularly. I have switched over from using Dropbox for storing and syncing notes and text to using Working Copy with BitBucket and Editorial. It works wonderfully and has NO recurring payments. Don’t be afraid of the price, this is well worth what Anders is asking. Using this app is one of those times you say “I can’t believe I just did all that on my iPhone”.

snhubba: THANK YOU Just thank you. I used to see my iOS devices as incapable of anything other than "emergency" edits (usually directly on a server). Not anymore. I can make large contributions to projects, write new features, and with the right complimentary setup, get near realtime feedback on my code through a test server after making a commit. So cool.

Papiex: Fantastyczna Robi robotę

Jonathan.Muth: It's Git in your pocket. Working Copy makes keeping track of your Git repositories a breeze. The app is so well designed that I prefer it over the GitHub's web-interface when familiarizing myself with a new code-base. And let me tell you: It works extremely well in bed as well. Alas: Working Copy now contains my evening lecture in addition to all the source code I would not want to go missing. An all around great app.

z4ndr3i: Manage Git and GitHub Repos For those of us who don't work exclusively with GitHub this is just awesome.

feoh: I have been dreaming of this app for years! I have been yearning for a way to commit and push to Github for years. The app id's solid and lets me use whatever editor I want to create my content. My mobile development and blogging dreams have come true!

uxjulia: Finally! This app is EXACTLY what I've been looking for. I can easily connect to my bitbucket account, clone repos, commit and push changes right from my phone using third party apps that are already a part of my workflow. I use this with Textastic and Ulysses to post to and tweak my Jekyll blog from my iPhone and iPad, wherever I may be.

Lift the Camel: Great Git App! This app is perfect for accessing your Git repositories on the go! It allows me to add my iPhone and iPad into my daily workflow.

ci0: Perfect If Apple were to write a git client, it would look like this. Well done.

meclizine50mg: iOS Great job, and Thank you Working Copy + Bitbucket repository cloning + Textastic! This significantly improves my coding lifestyle: I can relax with my iPad anywhere and even work on non-interface parts of iOS projects without screwing up version management by relying on DropBox or iCloud filesaving. So far everything is working smoothly, probably because the developer is an active user of this app himself.

Futurix: Fantastic! Extremely useful for monitoring / managing my projects on the go (I'm using both iPhone 6+ and iPad).

Miguel_E_H: Excelente aplicación Con un diseño sencillo y funcional, es una aplicación indispensable para cualquier desarrollador con dispositivos iOS. La inclusión de funciones de iOS 8 permite que se editen los archivos de los repositorios con cualquier aplicación externa (que sea compatible con el file picker).

leecanard: Perfect for GitHub pages The only app I've found which allows for committing changes to GitHub. Easy to use and clean design. A must have app if you deal with GitHub pages!